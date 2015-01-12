Discontinued
SHB6250/00
Wireless clear sound
With their stylishly slim, ultra-portable and foldable design plus Bluetooth connectivity, the Philips SHB6250 are the ultimate on-the-go headphones. Enjoy superbly rich bass and refined clarity – always, without the hassle of tangled cables.
40-mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Your headphones are ergonomically designed to fit you perfectly, thanks to their adjustable ear shells and headband – for true comfort and security on the go.
Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly. Even when the batteries run out, your music enjoyment does not have to end. Simply plug in the cable and let the music play on.
Actual results may vary