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  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB6250/00

Wireless clear sound

With their stylishly slim, ultra-portable and foldable design plus Bluetooth connectivity, the Philips SHB6250 are the ultimate on-the-go headphones. Enjoy superbly rich bass and refined clarity – always, without the hassle of tangled cables.

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cut the cables, not the quality

Wireless clear sound

  • 40-mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

40 mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

40 mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear sound

Adjustable ear shells and headband for the perfect fit

Adjustable ear shells and headband for the perfect fit

Your headphones are ergonomically designed to fit you perfectly, thanks to their adjustable ear shells and headband – for true comfort and security on the go.

Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience

Bluetooth technology for unwired freedom and convenience

Pair your headphones with any Bluetooth device for crystal clear music enjoyment – wirelessly. Even when the batteries run out, your music enjoyment does not have to end. Simply plug in the cable and let the music play on.

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