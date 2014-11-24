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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

SD700A/93

Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

Enjoy listening to music from the Philips all-in-one portable speaker. Play your favorite tunes via Bluetooth, USB, MicroSD card and audio-in connectivity. The speaker is compact and comes with rechargeable battery and multiple colors.

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Your all-in-one wireless portable speaker

  • Blue

  • USB

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Built-in rechargeable battery

3W RMS total output power

3W RMS total output power

This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

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