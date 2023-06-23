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Philips Avent Natural Response Teat 6+ months thick flow, flow 6, 2 pieces
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Important information manual
User manual
All (20)
Functionality (1)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
How to prepare my Philips Avent bottle and teat for first use
Why is my new product packaged in a paper box?
How does the Natural Response teat make switching from breastfeeding easier?
What are the benefits of the new Natural Response teat?
AventFeeding bottle cap
My Philips Avent Natural or Natural Response teat collapses
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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