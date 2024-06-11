LuminOS systems with Apps

Dive into a boundless universe of entertainment with the Screeneo UL5 Smart, powered by our advanced LuminOS, an Android-based system. Fresh out of the box and ready for immediate enjoyment, this device comes pre-loaded with all your favourite apps: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+ and more! Experience the world of multimedia right at your fingertips, all with the ease and convenience of the Screeneo UL5 Smart.