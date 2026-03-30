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  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
  • Steam, blend, defrost and reheat

Philips Avent Premium4-in-1 Steamer Blender

SCF883/02

Steam, blend, defrost and reheat
We understand that nutritious food is essential to your baby's healthy development. The Philips Avent healthy baby food maker helps you to prepare tasty homemade meals, tailored to your baby's weaning journey, in a simple way.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Create multiple nutritious baby meals

Steam, blend, defrost and reheat

  • Healthy steaming

  • Steam and blend in one jar

  • Easily defrost and reheat

  • Easy to use and clean

  • Weaning advice and recipes

Unique way of steaming to retain nutrients

Unique way of steaming to retain nutrients

Steaming is a healthy way of cooking. Our unique technology lets the steam circulate upwards from the bottom, making sure all the ingredients are evenly cooked without boiling. Goodness, texture and the cooking liquids are retained for blending.

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

From steaming to blending, all in one handy jar

You'll find everything you need to make nutritious baby food in a single jar. Once your ingredients are steamed, all you have to do is lift the jar, flip it over and lock it in place, so you can blend to your desired consistency.

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From pureed to chunky, for every step of the way

From very finely blended fruit and vegetables to combining meat, fish and pulse ingredients and finally offering chunkier textures. Our 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker supports you every step of the way.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021. 

  1. Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period