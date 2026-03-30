Discontinued
SCF699/17
1 Natural bottle
2 oz/60 ml
First flow teat
Natural teat shape
A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for babies who drink more slowly. The Natural First teat provides the ideal flow rate for starting to bottle feed your baby.
A smaller-size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy
The softer, textured teat more closely resembles the breast.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.