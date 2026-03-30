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All series

  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns
  • Ideal for newborns

Discontinued

Philips AventBaby Bottle

SCF699/17

Ideal for newborns
Our Natural 2-oz bottle provides the ideal amount of food for newborns. Designed with the First Flow teat, it has a slower, more controlled flow rate. The soft, textured, wide-shaped teat more closely resembles the breast.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Ideal for newborns

  • 1 Natural bottle

  • 2 oz/60 ml

  • First flow teat

  • Natural teat shape

Slower-flow teat

Slower-flow teat

A smaller hole size delivers a more controlled flow rate for babies who drink more slowly. The Natural First teat provides the ideal flow rate for starting to bottle feed your baby.

smaller 2-oz/60-ml bottle designed for newborn feeding

smaller 2-oz/60-ml bottle designed for newborn feeding

A smaller-size bottle to help ensure the appropriate amount for baby's smaller tummy

Soft, textured teat

Soft, textured teat

The softer, textured teat more closely resembles the breast.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 