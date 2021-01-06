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Philips Avent Breast milk storage cups
Discontinued
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SCF618/10
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User manual
All (7)
Can I warm Philips Avent storage cups in the microwave?
Do I need to sterilise the lids, cups and adaptors?
Do I need to replace the lids, cups and adaptors after a certain amount of uses?
What is the material the Philips AVENT storage cups are made of?
Is this product recyclable?
AventStorage cup adapter
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