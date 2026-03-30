Discontinued
SCF602/01
260 ml
12m+ Toddler Spout
The snap-top lid keeps the spout clean when on the go and ensures leak-proof transport
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from a cup. Ideal for teething babies
Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021.