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  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go
  • Hygiene on the go

Discontinued

Philips AventToddler Cup

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Hygiene on the go
The Philips Avent toddler drinking cup is the easy step from bottle to cup. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. It is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air, and yet easy to drink from
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Non-spill, easy-sip

Hygiene on the go

  • 200 ml

  • 6m+ Soft Spout

  • With handles

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

Soft spout with patented non-spill valve

The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side

Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

Soft, flexible spout for an easy first step

The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup

Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

Handles are contoured for little hands to hold comfortably

Handles are specially contoured for little hands to hold comfortably. Handles are easy to fit or remove so cups can be used with or without handles

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021. 