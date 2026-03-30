Discontinued
SCF600/12
200 ml
6m+ Soft Spout
With handles
The patented valve of the Philips Avent spout cup controls flow and ensures no spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side
The soft, flexible spout is ideal for the transition from breast or bottle to a cup
Handles are specially contoured for little hands to hold comfortably. Handles are easy to fit or remove so cups can be used with or without handles
Philips AVENT is the number one recommended brand by Moms of Mother & Child Care products worldwide. Based on online market representative Mother & Child Care survey conducted by GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV among 16,230 respondents (women aged 20 45 y o in USA, Germany, France, UK, Russia, China, Italy, India, Indonesia, Canada, Netherlands Spain, Sweden and KSA), in 2021.