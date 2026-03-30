New
SCF494/11
Hospital-strength pump mimics baby's drinking rhythm
Transparent cups with inner light
Easy to clean and assemble with few parts
Fits 99% of all mums
Unique SkinSense Shield
Our first wearable breast pump brings hospital-strength performance into a light-weight form that sits comfortably in your bra. Wherever you go, it can too. On the sofa, at your desk or while you take a walk around the block. Your time. Your call.
Unlike other wearable pumps, there's no need to choose between freedom and efficiency. Our motor has hospital-strength performance that's more like a traditional pump—with the added bonus of being wearable. Rechargeable batteries make it easy to keep pumping discreetly anywhere.
Our first wearable pump mimics a baby's natural drinking rhythm, making it up to 2 × faster than most other wearable pumps**. After all, babies know best how to drink from the breast! That's why we designed it with the goal of supporting you to get the best milk output, while helping you save precious time.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023.
Effectiveness is related to the technical performance of the product.
Refers to frequency of pump suction.