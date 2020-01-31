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Glow-in-the-dark cap
BPA-Free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
18 m+ with extra-firm teat
Holes in the shield ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it drier for ultimate soothing comfort.
Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our soothers are designed to facilitate natural tongue positioning, which is important for healthy speech development as your baby grows. Extra-firm, to comfort baby during teething days. Our textured silicone teat is designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).
Based on the results of US consumer test (2023, n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.