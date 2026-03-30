SCF376/23
with glow-in-the-dark button
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2 pack
18 m+
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.
Extra-firm teat respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.
We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.