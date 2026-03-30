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  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe

Philips Avent ultra airSoother

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Lets your little one's skin breathe
Soothe with the comfort of air. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra-large holes to keep skin dry. It has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it when the lights are out. It has an extra-firm teat for growing teeth and gums.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

Lets your little one's skin breathe

  • with glow-in-the-dark button

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

  • 18 m+

Lets baby's skin breathe

Lets baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.

Extra-firm teat

Extra-firm teat

Extra-firm teat respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.