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  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother
  • A light, breathable soother

Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air soother

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A light, breathable soother
Soothe your baby with a soother that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. The Philips Avent ultra air night has extra-large holes to keep skin dry and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Easy to find in the dark

A light, breathable soother

  • with glow-in-the-dark button

  • 6–18 m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2 pack

Lets skin breathe

Lets skin breathe

Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it soft and dry.

Easy to find when the lights are off

Easy to find when the lights are off

Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to quickly find your baby's soother without having to switch on the lights.

The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

Every detail of the ultra air soother is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the smooth teat.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Charge the ultra air night soother in sunlight or artificial light for at least one hour

  2. 2016–2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our 0–6 m and 6–18 m ultra air and ultra soft soothers.

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  4. No. 1 global soother brand