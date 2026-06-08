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  • Quick and even warming
  • Quick and even warming
  • Quick and even warming
  • Quick and even warming
  • Quick and even warming
  • Quick and even warming

Philips Avent AdvancedFast bottle warmer

SCF355/07

Quick and even warming
When it's time for your baby's next feed, gently warm their milk or food in 3 minutes. It warms gradually and continuously to prevent hot spots. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Evenly warms in just 3 minutes

Quick and even warming

  • Warms evenly, no hotspots

  • Warms quickly

  • Gentle defrosting

  • Keep Warm function

Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

Warms baby bottles in 3 minutes

The bottle warmer will warm 150 ml/5 oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.

Warms quickly and evenly

Warms quickly and evenly

The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.

Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

Gentle defrost setting for baby bottles

The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water. Simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. For 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 22°C/72°F in a 260 ml/9 oz Philips Natural bottle

  2. Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2 oz/60 ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.

  3. Either the old or the new paper-based packaging may be received during the transition period