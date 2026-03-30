Discontinued
SCF355/00
Warms evenly, no hotspots
Warms quickly
Gentle defrosting
Warms baby food too
The bottle warmer will warm 150 ml/5 oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.
The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.
The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water. Simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
In the case =< 150 ml/5 oz of milk at a temperature of 20°C/70°F in a Philips Avent Classic / Natural bottle of 260 ml/9 oz.
Philips Avent breast milk bags and 2 oz/60 ml bottles cannot be used in this bottle warmer.