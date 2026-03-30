ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe
  • Lets your little one's skin breathe

Philips Avent Ultra airSoother

SCF349/43

Lets your little one's skin breathe
The Philips Avent ultra air soothers have extra-large holes to keep skin dry. ultra air nighttime also has a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are off. Pack contains 2 x ultra air and 2 x ultra air nighttime soothers.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Designed to comfort babies through teething days

Lets your little one's skin breathe

  • Extra-firm teat

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 4 pack

  • 18 M+

Lets baby's skin breathe

Lets baby's skin breathe

Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.

Extra-firm teat

Extra-firm teat

Extra-firm teat respects the natural shape of the palate, teeth and gums.

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

Nipple made of 100% food-grade silicone

We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. No. 1 global soother brand