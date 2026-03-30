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  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
  • Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

Discontinued

Philips AventFreeflow soothers

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Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air
Let your little one's skin breathe with the Philips Avent Freeflow soother. A curved shield with six air holes for extra airflow helps reduce skin irritation. Our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Extra air holes let skin breathe

Treat delicate skin to the comfort of air

  • Soothe with the comfort of air

  • 6–18m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 1-pack

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. No. 1 global soother brand

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  3. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year