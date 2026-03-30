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  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime

Discontinued

Philips AventNight-time soother

SCF176/22

Convenient soothing at bedtime
Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night-Time soother: our glow-in-the-dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Unique glow-in-the-dark handle

Convenient soothing at bedtime

  • With glow-in-the-dark handle

  • 6–18m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow-in-the-dark handle helps you to find this soother without having to switch on the lights.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This soother was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Expose glow-in-the-dark handles to light before use.

  2. No. 1 global soother brand

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  4. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year