Discontinued
SCF176/18
With glow-in-the-dark handle
0–6m
Orthodontic and BPA-Free
2-pack
We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow-in-the-dark handle helps you to find this soother without having to switch on the lights.*
Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips AVENT teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*
Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Expose glow-in-the-dark handles to light before use.
Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012
No. 1 global soother brand
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
2014 Manufacturer of the Year