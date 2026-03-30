ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime

Discontinued

Philips AventNight-time soother

SCF176/18

Convenient soothing at bedtime
Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night-Time soother: our glow-in-the-dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible teat respects your baby's natural oral development.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Unique glow-in-the-dark handle

Convenient soothing at bedtime

  • With glow-in-the-dark handle

  • 0–6m

  • Orthodontic and BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow-in-the-dark handle helps you to find this soother without having to switch on the lights.*

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers*

Babies know what they like! We asked mums how their little ones respond to Philips AVENT teats and 9 out of 10 babies accept our soothers.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. Expose glow-in-the-dark handles to light before use.

  2. Tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012

  3. No. 1 global soother brand

  4. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use

  5. Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage

  6. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year