Discontinued
SCF172/21
3–6m
BPA-Free
Philips Avent flat, drop-shaped symmetrical teats respect the natural development of your baby's palate, teeth and gums, even if the soother ends up upside down in the mouth.
The Philips Avent silicone teat is taste-free and odour-free so it's more likely to be accepted by your baby. The silicone is smooth, transparent, easy to clean, and it doesn't get sticky. The teat is strong, long-lasting, and won't become misshapen or discoloured over time.
To keep sterilised teats hygienic
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
Do not tie soother around child's neck as it presents a strangulation danger.
9 out of 10 babies accept the Philips Avent soother (tested online with 100 mums, UK 2012)