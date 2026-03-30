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  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer
  • Helping you to breastfeed for longer

Discontinued

Philips AventNipple Protector

SCF156/00

Helping you to breastfeed for longer
Philips Avent nipple protector SCF156/00 made of ultra-fine, soft, odourless, taste-free silicone that protects sore or cracked nipples during breastfeeding.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Breast care, protects sore nipples

Helping you to breastfeed for longer

  • Small (15 mm)

  • 2 pcs

Help protect sore nipples during breastfeeding

Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.

Easy latch-on for your baby

Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.

Made with odourless, taste-free, ultra-fine silicone

Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odourless, tasteless, ultra-fine silicone.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.