Discontinued
SCF156/00
Small (15 mm)
2 pcs
Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are only designed for use when you have sore or cracked nipples and should be used with health professional advice.
Your baby can easily latch on through the shield and create a seal.
Philips Avent Nipple Protectors are made of an odourless, tasteless, ultra-fine silicone.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother & child care brands and products in 2023.
This section contains consumer opinions on the product. Philips dissociates itself from the content entered by consumers in this section and consequently any technical information and/or advice on the use of the product included therein are not intended as official Philips information.