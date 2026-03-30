ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

  • Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
  • Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products

Discontinued

Philips AventBottle and teat brush

SCF145/06

Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products
The Philips Avent bottle brush has a specially designed curved brush head and moulded handle tip to effectively clean all types of bottles, teats and feeding equipment. The durable, high-density bristles safely clean without scratching.
See all benefits
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Compatible products
Newborn Glass Starter Set

Newborn Glass Starter Set

SCD303/01

Avent Cleaning brush

Easily clean and care for baby's feeding products

  • Bottle accessories

Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

Unique handle and tip design

Curved brush head and moulded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide-neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of teats.

Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning

Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, teats and other feeding equipment

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 