Discontinued
SCF145/06
Bottle accessories
Specially curved brush head and moulded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, teats and feeding products for thorough cleaning.
Curved brush head and moulded handle tip to reach all corners of your wide-neck feeding bottles. Contoured tip allows you to clean the inside of teats.
Durable high-density bristles for thorough cleaning all your bottles, teats and other feeding equipment
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.