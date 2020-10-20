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Mother and child care
All series
Philips Avent Trainer handles for cup
Discontinued
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SCF142/00
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User manual
All (6)
Is it safe to use discoloured Philips Avent product parts?
Can I sterilise my Philips Avent products?
Is this product dishwasher safe?
Do the Philips Avent trainer handles fit all bottles and cups?
Can I use training handles on the glass Natural bottles?
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?