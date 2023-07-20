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Starter & baby gift sets
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Philips Avent Milk powder dispenser
Discontinued
Support
SCF135/06
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User manual
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Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
What are Philips Avent bottles and parts made of?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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