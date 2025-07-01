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  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin
  • Extra gentle for sensitive skin

Philips Avent Pacifierultra soft day and night

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Extra gentle for sensitive skin

Premium care for sensitive skin with a flexible shield. 9 out of 10 parents agree that their baby has no skin irritation after starting to use the ultra soft soother.** The glow-in-the-dark version is always easy to find. Now 80% plant-based*

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

We've got your covered, day and night

Extra gentle for sensitive skin

  • For sensitive skin

  • BPA-Free

  • 4 pack, 80% plant-based*

  • 6–18 m

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Soft, flexible shield reduces irritation**

Baby's skin needs extra care. Soft shield technology follows the natural curves of your baby's face, so they experience fewer skin marks and less irritation**. Our rounded shield minimises pressure on the cheeks for extra gentleness.

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Orthodontic teat designed for natural oral development

Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Loved by babies with a 98% teat acceptance***

Loved by babies with a 98% teat acceptance***

Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Hard plastic parts excluding silicone teat (mass balance approach)

  2. Based on the results of a US consumer test (2023, n=201)

  3. 2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201)

  4. Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers

  5. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use