    Philips Avent ultra soft soother

    SCF091/04

    The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

    Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft soother. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.

    Flexible shield for a comfortable fit

    • ultra soft and flexible
    • 6–18 m
    • Orthodontic and BPA-Free
    • 2 pack
    Soft, flexible shield

    Baby's skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation on their cheeks.

    98% teat acceptance*

    When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.

    Rounded shield

    Our rounded shield minimises pressure on babies' cheeks for extra gentleness to the skin.

    Teat made of 100% food-grade silicone

    We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.

    Natural oral development

    Our orthodontic, symmetrical soft silicone nipples are designed for natural oral development.

    Sterilise in 3 minutes for convenient sterilisation

    The travel case that comes with our ultra soft and ultra air soothers doubles as a steriliser. All you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

    Designed and produced in the Netherlands

    Our ultra soft and ultra air soothers are designed and produced in the Netherlands.

    Technical Specifications

    • What is included

      ultra soft soother
      2  pcs
    • Developed with healthcare professionals and mums
    • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers
    • For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use
    • No. 1 global soother brand
    • Our range supports mums and babies at every development stage
    • 85% of mums surveyed perceive this soother feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017
