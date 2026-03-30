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Lets your baby's skin breathe
Orthodontic and BPA free
2 pack
6–18 m
Extra-large airholes ventilate your baby's skin, keeping it dryer while soothing.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured, silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts the Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air soothers.
We consciously chose silicone material for our ultra soft and ultra air teats since it's a safe and inert material, widely used in medical applications, and free from hazardous chemicals, endocrine active substances (e.g. BPA) and allergens.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use