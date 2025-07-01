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Soothing newborns from day one
Peace of mind right from the start. Philips Avent ultra start Nighttime is made to fit newborns' mouths and can be safely used until 6 months. Glows in the dark, so comfort and relief are easy to find after lights out. Now 80% plant-based.*
Glow-in-the-dark cap
BPA-free
2 pack, 80% plant-based*
0-2m
Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.
Our orthodontic teats are designed using soft silicone to support natural mouth muscle movements to help lower the risk of malocclusion. The narrow neck teat is designed to reduce pressure between the tongue and palate. Philips Avent ultra Soothers are independently accredited by the Oral Health Foundation. Made from 100% food-grade silicone, they are more durable and long-lasting than rubber (latex) teats and are free from BPA, BPS, phthalate, PVC and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.
Our textured silicone teats are designed to mimic the feel of mum's breast. When we asked parents how their little ones respond to them, an average of 98% said their babies accept Philips Avent ultra soft soothers.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
Hard plastic parts excluding silicone soother (mass balance approach).
2023 US consumer test confirms 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).
Based on the results of a US consumer test (2023, n=201).
Compared to traditional sterilisation methods (boiling) for soothers.
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use.