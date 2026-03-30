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Designed for newborns
Orthodontic and BPA-free
2 pack
0-2m
Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.
When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soothers.
Our orthodontic, symmetrical, soft silicone teats are designed for natural oral development.
In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation.
The 2023 US consumer test confirms the 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).
For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use