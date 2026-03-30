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  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1
  • Soothing newborns from day 1

Philips Avent Sootherultra start

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Soothing newborns from day 1
Peace of mind from soothing your newborn from day one. The Philips Avent ultra start soother is made to fit your newborn's little mouth and can be safely used until they're six months old. No matter who's taking care of baby, comfort and relief are close by!
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Little and light for a fit that's just right

Soothing newborns from day 1

  • Designed for newborns

  • Orthodontic and BPA-free

  • 2 pack

  • 0-2m

Lightweight soother for newborns, safe to use until 6 months

Lightweight soother for newborns, safe to use until 6 months

Our newborn soother is specially designed to fit tiny mouths and faces. Its lightweight, ringless design makes it an ideal first soother, and it's suitable for babies up to 6 months old. The teat shape and size help your baby transition easily to our Philips Avent ultra air and ultra soft soother ranges, so their natural suckling needs are always met.

98% teat acceptance*

98% teat acceptance*

When we asked parents how their little ones respond to our textured silicone teats, an average of 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soothers.

Optimal for healthy oral development

Optimal for healthy oral development

Our orthodontic, symmetrical, soft silicone teats are designed for natural oral development.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. In a USA consumer test in 2016 with 112 mums, 96% said that the shield causes fewer skin marks and less skin irritation. 

  1. The 2023 US consumer test confirms the 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra soothers (n=201).

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace soothers after 4 weeks of use