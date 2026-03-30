Discontinued
SCF044/27
2 pieces
Fast flow
6m+
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for your growing baby's changing needs.
Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011