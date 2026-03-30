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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding
  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding

Discontinued

Philips AventNatural teat

SCF044/27

Easy to combine with breastfeeding
Our soft and anti-collapse ribbed teat is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch-on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Natural latch on

Easy to combine with breastfeeding

  • 2 pieces

  • Fast flow

  • 6m+

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

Natural latch-on due to the wide breast shaped teat

The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for your growing baby's changing needs.

Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011