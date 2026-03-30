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  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

Philips Avent Natural ResponseNewborn Glass Gift Set

SCD879/11

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
The Natural Response Teat releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right teat is important. See more info below.
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ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

A teat that works like a breast

Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

  • 5 Bottles

  • ultra soft soother

  • Bottle brush

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

Teat releases milk when baby actively drinks

The Natural Response Teat works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The teat has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

Finding the right teat is important

Finding the right teat is important

We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That's why some babies might initially benefit from our "First Flow" teat (Teat 0) before progressing to the Natural Response teats. Switch to the "First Flow" teat when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response teats. Try a Natural Response teat with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011