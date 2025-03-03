Sign up for exclusive offers
Baby bottles & teats
All series
Philips Avent Natural Response Newborn Glass Gift Set
Support
SCD878/11
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User manual
Important information manual
All (15)
Functionality (1)
Can I use training handles on the glass Natural bottles?
Can my baby handle the glass bottle?
Why is there no age indication on the Natural Response teat packs?
How does my original Natural or Anti-colic teat compare to the Natural Response teats?
How do I assemble my Natural Response bottle and teat?
AventFeeding bottle cap
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you