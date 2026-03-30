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  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby
  • Stay close to your baby

Philips Avent Video Baby MonitorPremium

SCD861/26

Stay close to your baby
From daytime naps to midnight checks, the Philips Avent Baby Video Monitor keeps you close with a vivid 4.5" display, battery that lasts all night, two-way audio and night vision. No Internet needed. You'll have one simple, secure connection.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Simple. Secure. Always connected​

Stay close to your baby

  • 4.5" high resolution screen

  • HD camera

  • DEKRA certified cybersecurity

  • Connection without Internet

Large 4.5" screen, vivid colours and crisp detail

Large 4.5" screen, vivid colours and crisp detail

Make the most of your baby's nap time knowing you can take a sneak peek in vivid detail any time. The 4.5" crystal-clear screen also helps you feel close and connected.

HD camera with night vision and 4 x zoom

HD camera with night vision and 4 x zoom

In low light, our HD camera automatically switches to night vision so you can always see your little one clearly. Want to see that sleepy smile? Use the 4 x zoom.

DEKRA certified—the highest cybersecurity standard

DEKRA certified—the highest cybersecurity standard

Our monitor is DEKRA-certified, meaning that it meets the world's highest security standards so moments with your little one are entirely safe and private.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 