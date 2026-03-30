SCD837/11
2 Bottles
ultra air soother
The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.
Every baby feeds differently and develops at their own pace. We've designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalise your bottle. All of the Natural Response Teats are made of soft silicone.
We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the teat that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from your baby's mouth or your baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if your baby is playing with the teat instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this change, you may receive either style of pack.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011