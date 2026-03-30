Discontinued
SCD371/00
Classic+ (new)
In contrast to other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the teat, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true at night.*
The unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and wind.
At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.