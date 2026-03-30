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  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
  • Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

Discontinued

Philips AventNewborn Starter Set

SCD371/00

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
The handy collection SCD371/00 by Philips Avent including 4 Classic+ feeding bottles (2 x 4 oz and 2 x 9 oz), a bottle and teat brush, and a white translucent soother 0–6 months.
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Easy to clean for perfect hygiene

Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*

  • Classic+ (new)

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic system proven to reduce colic*

In contrast to other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the teat, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the teat opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.

Fussing is reduced, especially at night

Fussing is reduced, especially at night

Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behaviour". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs. 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true at night.*

Baby controls milk flow for less spit-up, burping and wind

Baby controls milk flow for less spit-up, burping and wind

The unique valve on the teat flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimise overeating and spit-up, burping and wind.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age, babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.