Discontinued
SCD301/01
Newborn Starter Set
The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch-on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.
The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.
Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
What is colic and how does it affect babies? Colic is caused in part by swallowing air while feeding, which creates discomfort in a baby's digestive system. Symptoms include crying and fussing.