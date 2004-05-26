Discontinued
SBCHC8441/00
2 headphones included
No hassles with cables, just the freedom to move around and enjoy music with your FM wireless stereo FM headphone - plus a second headphone for a friend.
Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.
The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.
This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.