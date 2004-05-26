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Discontinued

Wireless Hi-Fi Headphone

SBCHC8441/00

2 headphones included

No hassles with cables, just the freedom to move around and enjoy music with your FM wireless stereo FM headphone - plus a second headphone for a friend.

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Wireless

2 headphones included

3-way adjustment for a better fit and bass performance

Enjoy a comfortable fit and experience better bass performance thanks to the three-way adjustable ear shells that fit naturally around your ears.

Lightweight design improves comfort for prolonged use.

The durable, lightweight quality materials of these Philips headphones enhance comfort for extended wear.

ALC helps prevent audible distortion of input signals

This smart electronic circuit ensures that the audio input level is automatically adjusted to the right level, preventing distortion and preserving your listening enjoyment.

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