Discontinued
RQ11/50
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
DualPrecision blades
Replacement unit
Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
RQ11 replacement heads are compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.
The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.