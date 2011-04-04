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Discontinued

Shaver series 7000 SensoTouchShaving unit

RQ11/50

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for the best results

Keep a close shave

  • DualPrecision blades

  • Replacement unit

  • Fits SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)

Replacement heads for SensoTouch 2D shavers

Replacement heads for SensoTouch 2D shavers

RQ11 replacement heads are compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.

GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

GyroFlex 2D system adjusts easily to the curve

The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.

Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

Shavers with Super Lift & Cut Action

The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

Technical specifications

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