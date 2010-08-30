Discontinued
RQ1150/16
DualPrecision & GyroFlex2D
45 min cordless use/1 hr charge
Precision trimmer
DualPrecision blades comfortably shave both long hairs and short stubble. 1. Slots cut long hairs. 2. Holes cut stubble
The dual-blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
The GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimising pressure and irritation for a close shave.
Awards
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.