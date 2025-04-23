ProductsSupport

Sign up for exclusive offers

All series

OneBlade Pro 360 Face and Body

Support

OneBlade Pro 360Face and Body

QP6651/35

OneBlade Pro 360 Face and Body

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 2 MB
  • 23 April 2025

EU Declaration of conformity - English (US)

  • ZIP file, 1.2 MB
  • 2 February 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Parts & Accessories

Troubleshooting

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you