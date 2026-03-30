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  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
  • Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*

OneBlade Pro 360Face and Body

QP6551/15

Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*
Philips OneBlade Pro Face + Body trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. You get a blade for your face and one with a skin guard for your body. Forget about using multiple tools. OneBlade does it all.
See all benefits

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim edge and shave any length of hair effortlessly*

  • Rechargeable Li-Ion battery

  • 14-length precision comb

  • Wet and Dry use

  • LED digital display

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

Philips OneBlade has revolutionary technology designed for facial grooming. It can shave any length of hair. Its dual-protection system—a glide coating combined with rounded tips—makes shaving easier and more comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (12000 x per min) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

Innovative 360 blade

The innovative 360 Blade can flex in all directions to adjust to the curves of your face. The design enables constant skin contact and control. Easily trim and shave hard‐to‐reach areas — with few strokes and great comfort.*

Trim it down

Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style.

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Vs its predecessor while shaving

  2. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.