Discontinued
QP6550/15
Rechargeable Li-Ion battery
14-length precision comb
Wet and Dry use
LED digital display
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200 x per second, it's efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim your beard to an even length with the included adjustable precision comb. Dial up one of the 14 lock-in length settings to get everything from a 5 o'clock shadow, to a tight trim, to a longer beard style. Trim your body hair in any direction with the click-on body comb (3 mm).
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you're cutting.
Awards
For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.