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All series

  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
  • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

Discontinued

OneBladeReplaceable blades last up to 4 months

QP210/50

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
Its dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair
See all benefits
Compatible products
OneBlade Pro

OneBlade Pro
Face

QP6506/15

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6552/15

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6552/30

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6652/30

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6652/35

OneBlade Pro 360

OneBlade Pro 360
Face and Body

QP6542/15

OneBlade

OneBlade
Refurbished Face + Body

QP2620/25R1

OneBlade

OneBlade
Refurbished Face + Body

QP2630/30R1

OneBlade

OneBlade
Refurbished Face

QP2520/25R1

Designed to cut hair, not skin

Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

  • Trim, edge and shave

  • 1 x Original

  • Fits on all OneBlade handles

  • Replace your blades every 4 months

Unique OneBlade Technology

Unique OneBlade Technology

The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits on all OneBlade handles

Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

Blade that doesn't become blunt easily

Blade that doesn't become blunt easily

Durable stainless-steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - appears on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

Technical specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.