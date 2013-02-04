Discontinued
QG3352/23
All-in-one beard, hair and body trimmer
Try out different beard, moustache and hair styles or groom your body with this all-in-one trimmer. 8 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks from head to toe.
4 attachments and 4 combs
cordless, fully washable
skin-friendly blades
60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge
Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.
Create fine lines, contours and details to define or change your style.