Discontinued
QG3322/13
All-in-one beard and detail trimmer
Try out different beard, moustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks.
2 attachments and 1 comb
cordless, fully washable
skin-friendly blades
60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge
Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.
Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.
Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.