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Discontinued

Multigroom series 30003-in-1 Beard and Detail trimmer

QG3322/13

All-in-one beard and detail trimmer

Try out different beard, moustache and sideburn styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 3 attachments give you the possibility of easily trying many different looks.

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3-in-1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

All-in-one beard and detail trimmer

  • 2 attachments and 1 comb

  • cordless, fully washable

  • skin-friendly blades

  • 60 mins' cordless use/10-hr charge

Trim your face, neck and sideburns to complete your look

Use the full-size trimmer without a comb to complete your style and get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard.

18 adjustable lengths (1-18 mm) for an even beard or stubble

Trim your beard to exactly the length you want, by locking in the setting that suits your desired look. The beard and stubble comb offers 18 length settings from 1 mm to 18 mm, with precisely 1 mm between each setting.

Gently get rid of unwanted nose and ear hair

Remove unwanted nose and ear hair, easily and comfortably.

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