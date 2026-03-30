Discontinued
QC5130/15
Stainless steel blades
11 length settings
60 mins' cordless use/8 hr charge
Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of the 11 length settings between 3 mm and 21 mm in 2 mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.
Philips clippers are family friendly and offer all the performance without the noise. The smooth motor is engineered for power and reduced vibration to help keep them calm while clipping.
The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.
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