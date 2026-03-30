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  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair
  • Cut your family's hair

Discontinued

family hair clipper

QC5130/15

1 award

Cut your family's hair
Cutting your family's hair has never been easier. This clipper offers a powerful yet ultra-silent motor, an ergonomic design and skin-friendly blades and comb tips, as well as the ultimate convenience of cordless power.
See all benefits

with our quietest clipper for both adults and kids

Cut your family's hair

  • Stainless steel blades

  • 11 length settings

  • 60 mins' cordless use/8 hr charge

Adjusts to different length settings

Adjusts to different length settings

Cut your hair to the exact length you want. Just select one of the 11 length settings between 3 mm and 21 mm in 2 mm increments, or remove the comb for a close 0.5 mm trim.

Quiet and powerful performance

Quiet and powerful performance

Philips clippers are family friendly and offer all the performance without the noise. The smooth motor is engineered for power and reduced vibration to help keep them calm while clipping.

Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

Rounded combs to prevent tugging and irritation

The blades and combs on this hair cutter have rounded tips for a safe, smooth haircut.

Technical specifications

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Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Award image AWARD-612375

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