Discontinued
PPX720/INT
Xtreme Brightness, Xtreme Sound and Portability
Based on Android TV, the PicoPix MaxTV projects images up to 120" in True Full HD. Thanks to multiple image corrections, automatic brightness, a battery lasting up to 4 h and a boombox function, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it!
120" in True FULL HD 1080p
Xtreme sound and portability
Android TV experience
Bluetooth boombox function
One-click auto-focus eliminates the hassle and burden of a manual set-up. The high-resolution camera and AI-driven autofocus, will always ensure you get the clearest image, automatically.
An ultra-compact PicoPix Max TV projector packed with everything you need. Make the most of a 4 hour battery in projection mode or 10 hours in Bluetooth Speaker mode. The Powerbank function will also charge all your devices via the USB-C or USB-A port.
Texas Instruments DLP technology, used in 9 out of 10 cinemas worldwide, delivers vivid pictures, deep contrast and a bright image in any conditions. You can expect an unrivalled visual experience with vibrant colours that deliver 100% of the REC709 signal.
Google, Google Play, YouTube, Android TV and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC. Google Assistant is not available in certain languages and countries.
Projectors for direct connection to and for use with an automatic data-processing machine such as a smartphone, laptop, PC, Blu-ray player etc.