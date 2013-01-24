Home
Original radio mini

ORT2300C/10
  • Control your Original radio mini wirelessly Control your Original radio mini wirelessly Control your Original radio mini wirelessly
    Original radio mini

    ORT2300C/10

    Control your Original radio mini wirelessly

    Get smooth grooves with this Original radio mini. A modern interpretation of the iconic Philetta delivering DAB+ and FM radio, as well as music from smart devices wirelessly via Bluetooth. A built-in kitchen timer adds a touch of convenience. See all benefits

      Control your Original radio mini wirelessly

      with free DigitalRadio app

      • Bluetooth®
      • DAB+, FM
      • Dual alarm, Kitchen timer
      • 4 W
      Bluetooth music streaming from your smartphones or tablet

      Bluetooth music streaming from your smartphones or tablet

      Bluetooth is a short-range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to other Bluetooth devices, so you can play your favourite music from your smartphones or tablets on your Philips audio system - conveniently, any time you want.

      More channels enjoyed with 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations

      More channels enjoyed with 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations

      With 20 DAB and 20 FM preset stations, your favourite channels are always only the push of a few buttons away. To program a preset, simply tune into the desired station, then press and hold the preset button. This quick procedure allows the radio frequency to be automatically stored – for easy access whenever you like.

      Auto time synchronisation ensures accurate time without fuss

      Auto time synchronisation ensures accurate time without fuss

      With the automatic time setting function in your clock radio, you do not ever have to set the time. The clock synchronises with radio signals automatically, even when it is switched off. It updates itself within one minute when there is an immediate need for adjustment, and makes routine synchronisations with radio signals to ensure it keeps accurate time always. From the first time you take the clock radio out of the box, to the time a power outage occurs, you can depend on your Philips product to give you the right time, fuss-free and reliably.

      Built-in countdown timer for convenience in the kitchen

      Built-in countdown timer for convenience in the kitchen

      This clock radio provides the best in convenience for everyday life. A built-in countdown timer helps keep an eye on what is being cooked, ensuring safety and well-prepared dishes. Now you can walk away from the stove or oven, and relax with a bit of TV, or do other chores around the home. Once the time is up, a buzzer will sound, reminding you that your meal is ready to be served.

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Large backlit LCD display for easy viewing in low light

      Backlit LCD display ensures easy viewing and operation in low light conditions, and provides clear information at a glance.

      Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Weekday/weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

      Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient feature saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

      The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

      Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

      Sleep timer helps you to drop off to your favourite music

      Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music, or a radio station of your choice, before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 2 hours) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch to a power-efficient, silent standby mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favourite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Audio-in for easy portable music playback

      Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device into the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

      Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

      Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio mini carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "BF 102 U". At the time this compact radio wowed audiences with its simple design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades, many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

      Technical Specifications

      • Bluetooth® wireless technology

        Version
        BT 2.1
        Profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP

      • Clock

        Type
        Digital
        Time format
        • 12 H
        • 24 H

      • Alarm

        No. of alarms
        2
        Alarm source
        • DAB radio
        • FM radio
        • Buzzer
        24-hour alarm reset
        Yes
        Snooze (repeat alarm)
        Yes, 9 mins
        Sleep timer
        15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Tuner bands
        • DAB (Band III)
        • FM
        DAB
        • smart scan
        • menu
        • info display
        DAB frequency range
        174.9 - 239.2  MHz
        FM frequency range
        87.5 - 108  MHz
        No. of preset stations
        20 (DAB), 20 (FM)
        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Antenna
        FM antenna

      • Convenience

        Display Type
        LCD
        Display brightness
        High/ Mid/ Low

      • Sound

        Sound system
        mono
        Volume control
        rotary (digital)

      • Loudspeakers

        Built-in speakers
        1

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth
        Yes
        Audio in (3.5 mm)
        Yes

      • USB Charging

        Yes
        Yes
        5 V, 1 A
        Yes

      • Power

        Power type
        AC input
        AC power input
        100-240 V, 50/60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        245 x 133 x 122  mm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        336 x 158 x 183 mm
        Product weight
        1.1  kg

      • Accessories

        AC/DC adapter
        with detachable plug (VDE and UK)
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        Warranty
        Warranty leaflet

