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Discontinued

Original radio

ORD7105C/10

The original radio

Let this Philips Original radio complete your listening experience. Designed in the style of the iconic 1955 Philips radio, it plays and charges iPods and iPhones, and comes with a stereo FM tuner.

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The original radio

  • Cream

  • Dock for iPod/iPhone

High fidelity sound

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Contemporary reinterpretation of the iconic Philetta design

Inspired by 1955 Original Radio - This original radio carries forward the iconic elements of the legendary 1955 Philips radio, also known as Philetta "254". At the time this compact radio wowed its audiences with simplicity design, big sound and crystal clear reception. Philips radio heritage dates back to 1927. Over the decades many models have become renowned radio icons and collectors' items.

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

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