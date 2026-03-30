NT3650/16
100% comfort, without pulling
Protective Guard System
Fully washable, AA battery
2 eyebrow combs, pouch
Easily reach and remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure your nostrils are clean before use and carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5 cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even eyebrow trim to the length you want.
A nose, ear and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.
Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.